After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.
  • Smith has had a hit in 76 of 118 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (27.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this season (5.1%), homering in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 25 games this season (21.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.6%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored at least once 41 times this season (34.7%), including three games with multiple runs (2.5%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 58
.254 AVG .272
.319 OBP .347
.300 SLG .392
6 XBH 17
2 HR 4
15 RBI 19
37/15 K/BB 37/21
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
