Dominic Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.
- Smith has had a hit in 76 of 118 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (5.1%), homering in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 25 games this season (21.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.6%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (34.7%), including three games with multiple runs (2.5%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.254
|AVG
|.272
|.319
|OBP
|.347
|.300
|SLG
|.392
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|19
|37/15
|K/BB
|37/21
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
