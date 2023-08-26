Joey Meneses vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI last time in action, take on Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 30 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .280.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- In 70.2% of his games this season (85 of 121), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 43 games this year (35.5%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|57
|.302
|AVG
|.257
|.342
|OBP
|.311
|.448
|SLG
|.376
|24
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|36
|45/15
|K/BB
|53/18
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
