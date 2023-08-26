Keibert Ruiz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Keibert Ruiz (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .262 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Ruiz is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 62.6% of his games this year (67 of 107), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, Ruiz has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (11.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.6% of his games this year (36 of 107), with two or more runs four times (3.7%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.262
|AVG
|.263
|.303
|OBP
|.331
|.400
|SLG
|.437
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|22/8
|K/BB
|19/20
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
