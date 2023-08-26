The injury report for the Washington Mystics (15-18) heading into their game against the Las Vegas Aces (30-4) currently features two players on it. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 26 from St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The Mystics' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 68-64 loss to the Sun.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 17.4 5.8 2.5 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is the Mystics' top scorer (15.3 points per game), and she averages 3.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud tops the Mystics in assists (5.7 per game), and puts up 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tianna Hawkins is averaging a team-best 5 rebounds per game. And she is contributing 8.8 points and 1.5 assists, making 50% of her shots from the field.

Ariel Atkins is posting 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 39.9% of her shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 167.5

