Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+170). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 7-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games. Washington's past three contests have finished above the total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.7.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has won 15 of its 32 games, or 46.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of its 127 opportunities.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 31-33 28-26 32-42 37-43 23-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.