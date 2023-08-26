Jake Irvin will take the mound for the Washington Nationals against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 119 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 568 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees L 9-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett

