Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Marlins on August 26, 2023
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others in the Miami Marlins-Washington Nationals matchup at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI (144 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.
- He's slashing .284/.333/.471 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 30 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 73 RBI (137 total hits).
- He has a .280/.327/.413 slash line on the season.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and four RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|at Yankees
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has recorded 170 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .354/.397/.454 on the season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with .
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 33 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .236/.325/.499 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.