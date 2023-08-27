Alex Call vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks while hitting .201.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 31 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.207
|AVG
|.196
|.293
|OBP
|.313
|.314
|SLG
|.291
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/21
|K/BB
|38/25
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 32-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .217 against him this season. He has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 32 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.