Sunday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (84-44) and the San Francisco Giants (66-63) clashing at Oracle Park (on August 27) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

The Braves will call on Jared Shuster (4-2) versus the Giants and Tristan Beck (3-2).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have won 76 out of the 115 games, or 66.1%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 67-28, a 70.5% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 741 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (47.3%) in those games.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 10-15 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (554 total runs).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 21 Mets L 10-4 Allan Winans vs David Peterson August 22 Mets W 3-2 Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill August 23 Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs José Quintana August 25 @ Giants W 5-1 Spencer Strider vs Logan Webb August 26 @ Giants W 7-3 Max Fried vs Ryan Walker August 27 @ Giants - Jared Shuster vs Tristan Beck August 28 @ Rockies - Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber August 29 @ Rockies - Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert August 30 @ Rockies - Spencer Strider vs Kyle Freeland August 31 @ Dodgers - Max Fried vs Julio Urías September 1 @ Dodgers - TBA vs TBA

Giants Schedule