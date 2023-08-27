C.J. Abrams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 62.5% of his 120 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Abrams has an RBI in 32 of 120 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.247
|.311
|OBP
|.288
|.405
|SLG
|.419
|19
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|45/13
|K/BB
|51/7
|18
|SB
|16
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois will start for the Marlins, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
- In 32 games this season, he has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .217 against him.
