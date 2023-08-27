Joey Meneses vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .280 with 31 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- Meneses has had a hit in 86 of 122 games this season (70.5%), including multiple hits 37 times (30.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 43 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (41.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.302
|AVG
|.258
|.342
|OBP
|.314
|.448
|SLG
|.379
|24
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|36
|45/15
|K/BB
|54/18
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Chargois will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
- In his 32 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .217 against him. He has a 3.56 ERA and averages 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
