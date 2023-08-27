Keibert Ruiz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .262.
- Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 67 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (13.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 33.6% of his games this year (36 of 107), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.262
|AVG
|.263
|.303
|OBP
|.331
|.400
|SLG
|.437
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|22/8
|K/BB
|19/20
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 32-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 32 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .217 against him this season. He has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 32 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.