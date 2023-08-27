Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .262.

Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 67 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (13.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 33.6% of his games this year (36 of 107), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .262 AVG .263 .303 OBP .331 .400 SLG .437 17 XBH 17 5 HR 10 24 RBI 29 22/8 K/BB 19/20 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings