Nationals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (65-65) and the Washington Nationals (61-69) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Marlins coming out on top. Game time is at 1:40 PM on August 27.
The probable starters are JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (6-7) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 8-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The past 10 Nationals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Nationals have come away with 52 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 31 times in 60 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (571 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.89 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ Yankees
|W 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Carlos Rodón
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|L 9-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Luis Severino
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Patrick Corbin vs Michael King
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|W 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs JT Chargois
|August 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kevin Gausman
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
|August 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Bassitt
|August 31
|Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|September 1
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
