Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (65-65) and the Washington Nationals (61-69) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Marlins coming out on top. Game time is at 1:40 PM on August 27.

The probable starters are JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (6-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 8-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Nationals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 52 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 31 times in 60 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (571 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.89 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

