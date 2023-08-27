The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez and others in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 170 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .351/.394/.450 slash line on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 34 home runs, 56 walks and 69 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .236/.324/.503 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

