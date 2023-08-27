Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Marlins on August 27, 2023
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez and others in this matchup.
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has recorded 170 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .351/.394/.450 slash line on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 34 home runs, 56 walks and 69 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .236/.324/.503 on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
