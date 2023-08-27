Riley Adams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is batting .285 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Adams has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 36 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Adams has driven in a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.370
|AVG
|.175
|.425
|OBP
|.242
|.671
|SLG
|.281
|14
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|23/6
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 32 times this season.
- Over his 32 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .217 against him. He has a 3.56 ERA and averages 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
