On Monday, Alex Call (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks while hitting .201.

In 50.5% of his 105 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.8% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 29.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 56 .207 AVG .194 .293 OBP .311 .314 SLG .289 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/21 K/BB 38/25 4 SB 4

