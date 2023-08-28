Nationals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (71-60) versus the Washington Nationals (61-70) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:07 PM on August 28.
The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (9-8, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.85 ERA).
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have come away with 52 wins in the 116 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (572 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|L 9-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Luis Severino
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Patrick Corbin vs Michael King
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|W 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|L 2-1
|Trevor Williams vs JT Chargois
|August 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kevin Gausman
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
|August 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Bassitt
|August 31
|Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|September 1
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|September 2
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs JT Chargois
