Monday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (71-60) versus the Washington Nationals (61-70) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:07 PM on August 28.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (9-8, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.85 ERA).

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 52 wins in the 116 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (572 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule