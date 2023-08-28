When the Toronto Blue Jays (71-60) play the Washington Nationals (61-70) at Rogers Centre on Monday, August 28 at 7:07 PM ET, Kevin Gausman will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 195).

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-250). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (9-8, 3.23 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.85 ERA)

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 46 (52.9%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Toronto has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 2-5 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have won in 52, or 44.8%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

