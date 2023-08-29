On Tuesday, Alex Call (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .199 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 47 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 53 of 106 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (14.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 106), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Call has an RBI in 25 of 106 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this season (29.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 57 .207 AVG .192 .293 OBP .312 .314 SLG .286 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/21 K/BB 38/26 4 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings