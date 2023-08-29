The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .465 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .253 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 77 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Abrams has an RBI in 32 of 122 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 53 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 61 .251 AVG .255 .311 OBP .297 .405 SLG .421 19 XBH 21 7 HR 7 23 RBI 26 45/13 K/BB 51/7 18 SB 19

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings