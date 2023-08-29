Dominic Smith vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Smith has had a hit in 76 of 121 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits 32 times (26.4%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (5.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 21.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (33.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.254
|AVG
|.259
|.319
|OBP
|.335
|.300
|SLG
|.373
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|20
|37/15
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Berrios (9-9) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.55), 30th in WHIP (1.217), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
