The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and eight RBI), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .284.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 92nd in slugging.

Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.

In 71.0% of his games this year (88 of 124), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.5%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has driven home a run in 44 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 50 games this year (40.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .302 AVG .266 .342 OBP .320 .448 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 37 RBI 39 45/15 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings