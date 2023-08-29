Lane Thomas vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 146 hits and an OBP of .332, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 97 of 131 games this season (74.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).
- He has gone deep in 19 games this season (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 54.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.317
|AVG
|.249
|.357
|OBP
|.308
|.506
|SLG
|.439
|28
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|89/19
|11
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 20th, 1.217 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
