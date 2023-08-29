George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field against Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The favored Blue Jays have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +170. An 8.5-run total is set in this contest.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (44.4%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 15-18 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of its 130 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 32-35 29-27 32-43 38-45 23-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.