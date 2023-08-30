Dominic Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 156 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 77 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has hit a long ball in 4.9% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (21.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (7.4%).

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (34.4%), including three games with multiple runs (2.5%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .254 AVG .259 .319 OBP .333 .300 SLG .371 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 20 37/15 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings