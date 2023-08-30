Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .261 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

In 69 of 110 games this year (62.7%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 110), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.5% of his games this season, Ruiz has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (33.6%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 58 .262 AVG .261 .303 OBP .327 .400 SLG .441 17 XBH 18 5 HR 11 24 RBI 32 22/8 K/BB 22/20 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings