Nationals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) and Washington Nationals (62-71) matching up at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:07 PM ET on August 30.
The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (12-7) for the Blue Jays and Patrick Corbin (9-11) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (44.9%) in those contests.
- This year, Washington has won three of nine games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (580 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|W 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|L 2-1
|Trevor Williams vs JT Chargois
|August 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Josiah Gray vs Kevin Gausman
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
|August 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Bassitt
|August 31
|Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|September 1
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|September 2
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs JT Chargois
|September 3
|Marlins
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sandy Alcantara
|September 5
|Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Quintana
