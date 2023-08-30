Wednesday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) and Washington Nationals (62-71) matching up at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:07 PM ET on August 30.

The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (12-7) for the Blue Jays and Patrick Corbin (9-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (44.9%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won three of nine games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (580 total runs).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule