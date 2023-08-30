The Toronto Blue Jays versus Washington Nationals game on Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in George Springer and Keibert Ruiz.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -250 +200 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 53, or 44.9%, of the 118 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 131 games with a total.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 33-35 29-27 33-43 39-45 23-25

