Patrick Corbin's Washington Nationals (62-71) face the Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) on Wednesday at Rogers Centre ( 3:07 PM ET) as he looks to collect his 10th win of the campaign.

The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (12-7) for the Blue Jays and Corbin (9-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (12-7, 4.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (9-11, 4.76 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals are sending Corbin (9-11) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-11 with a 4.76 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.76, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .289 batting average against him.

Corbin is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.

Corbin will look to continue a 26-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 26 appearances this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Bassitt (12-7) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 27 games.

He has 16 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.214 WHIP ranks 28th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

