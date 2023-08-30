Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .278.
  • Adams has gotten a hit in 21 of 37 games this year (56.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (32.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.7% of his games this year, Adams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (18.9%), including one multi-run game.

Other Nationals Players vs the Blue Jays

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.370 AVG .167
.425 OBP .231
.671 SLG .267
14 XBH 4
3 HR 1
12 RBI 7
23/6 K/BB 20/5
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.75 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.214 WHIP ranks 28th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
