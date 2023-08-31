Carter Kieboom -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is hitting .269 with a double and three home runs.

Kieboom has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (42.9%, and 11.1% of his trips to the plate).

Kieboom has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this season.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 7 - AVG .269 - OBP .296 - SLG .654 - XBH 4 - HR 3 - RBI 5 - K/BB 6/0 - SB 0

