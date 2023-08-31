Michael Chavis is available when the Washington Nationals take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 25, when he went 2-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .256.

In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Chavis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Chavis has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in eight of 29 games so far this year.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .220 AVG .293 .238 OBP .356 .317 SLG .415 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 2 15/1 K/BB 14/4 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings