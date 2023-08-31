A game after scoring 24 points in a 94-85 loss to the Liberty, Jackie Young leads the Las Vegas Aces (30-6) at home versus the Washington Mystics (17-18) on Thursday, August 31, 2023. It will start at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Mystics vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 93 Mystics 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-18)

Las Vegas (-18) Computer Predicted Total: 168.2

Mystics vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Washington is 15-19-0 this year.

Out of Washington's 34 games so far this season, 13 have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

Offensively the Mystics are the eighth-ranked team in the WNBA (80.5 points per game). Defensively they are fifth (81 points allowed per game).

Washington is the third-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (32.3) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9).

In terms of turnovers, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.7 per game). And they are best in forcing them (15.1 per game).

The Mystics make 7.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.3% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

Giving up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 35% from beyond the arc, the Mystics are ninth and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Washington takes 33.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 66.1% of its shots, with 73.5% of its makes coming from there.

