On Thursday, August 31, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (66-67) visit Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (62-72) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (7-5, 3.96 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-0, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Nationals and Marlins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+125), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 35 out of the 59 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a 24-7 record (winning 77.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Marlins went 1-3 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 119 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (44.5%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 43 of 92 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 6-4.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Alex Call 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.