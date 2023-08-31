The Washington Nationals (62-72) host the Miami Marlins (66-67) in NL East action, at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (7-5) for the Marlins and Joan Adon (2-0) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (7-5, 3.96 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-0, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

The Nationals are sending Adon (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .182 batting average against him.

Adon heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Adon has two starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his six outings this season.

Joan Adon vs. Marlins

He will face a Marlins offense that ranks 10th in the league with 1160 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .397 (21st in the league) with 127 total home runs (28th in MLB play).

Adon has pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out three against the Marlins this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will send Garrett (7-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.96 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .260.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.172 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Braxton Garrett vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 20th in MLB with 580 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 121 home runs (29th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Nationals in two games, and they have gone 11-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over 12 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.