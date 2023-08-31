Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, August 31, when the Utah Utes and Florida Gators match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Utes. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Utah vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Utah (-4.5) Over (44) Utah 35 Florida 23

Utah Betting Info (2022)

The Utes have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Utes won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

As 4.5-point or greater favorites last season, Utah went 7-1.

A total of eight of Utes games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Utah games last season was 57.8, 13.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Florida Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Gators.

The Gators covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or more, Florida went 3-1 last year.

Last year, seven Gators games hit the over.

The average total for Florida's games last season was 56.8 points, 12.8 more than this game's over/under.

Utes vs. Gators 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 38.6 21.4 46.7 16.5 47 24 Florida 29.5 28.8 32.1 23.6 34 34.5

