Thursday's WNBA schedule includes the Las Vegas Aces (30-6) playing at home against Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (17-18) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The opening tip is at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas took a loss by a final score of 94-85 against New York last time out. The squad was led by Jackie Young's 24 points and five assists and A'ja Wilson's 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Washington enters this matchup having won against Minnesota in their last game 83-72. They were led by Sykes (21 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 54.5 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Ariel Atkins (13 PTS, 3 STL, 85.7 FG%).

Aces vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-550 to win)

Aces (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+400 to win)

Mystics (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics score 80.5 points per game and allow 81.0, making them eighth in the league offensively and fifth on defense.

Washington is the third-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (32.3) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

The Mystics are ninth in the WNBA in assists (19.0 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Washington is fourth in the league in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.1).

The Mystics make 7.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.3% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Giving up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.0% from downtown, Washington is ninth and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

At home the Mystics are better offensively, putting up 83.1 points per game, compared to 77.4 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 78.6 points per game at home, and 83.8 away.

In 2023 Washington is grabbing more rebounds at home (32.7 per game) than away (31.8). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (35.4) than on the road (36.6).

At home the Mystics are averaging 19.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (18.4).

Washington commits the same number of turnovers per game at home as on the road (12.7), and forces more turnovers at home (15.5) than away (14.6).

This year the Mystics are sinking more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (7.1). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.5%).

At home Washington concedes 8.2 treys per game, 0.6 more than away (7.6). It concedes 34.4% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.5% lower than away (35.9%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won twice.

The Mystics have a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +400 on the moneyline.

Washington is 15-19-0 against the spread this year.

Washington has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Mystics have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

