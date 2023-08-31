Week 1 of the college football campaign is upon us, with 13 games involving teams from the CAA on the early-season slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Stony Brook Seawolves 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 FloSports Rhode Island Rams at Georgia State Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) William & Mary Tribe at Campbell Fighting Camels 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 FloSports North Carolina A&T Aggies at UAB Blazers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Villanova Wildcats at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Hampshire Wildcats at Stonehill Skyhawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NEC Front Row Grambling Tigers vs. Hampton Pirates 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Towson Tigers at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Morgan State Bears at Richmond Spiders 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Monmouth Hawks at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marshall Thundering Herd 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Maine Black Bears at Florida International Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

