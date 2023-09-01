The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .249 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 78 of 125 games this season (62.4%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (24.0%).

In 11.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has had an RBI in 33 games this season (26.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .248 AVG .250 .305 OBP .291 .399 SLG .410 19 XBH 21 7 HR 7 24 RBI 26 45/13 K/BB 53/7 18 SB 20

Marlins Pitching Rankings