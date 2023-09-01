Lane Thomas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 146 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .466, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- In 72.9% of his 133 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 72 of 133 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.317
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.305
|.506
|SLG
|.429
|28
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|11
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .199 batting average against him.
