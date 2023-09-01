How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 1
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Ligue 1 slate today, Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes take the pitch at Stade de la Beaujoire.
How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Nantes vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille (2-1-0) journeys to play FC Nantes (0-1-2) at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-140)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+370)
- Draw: (+310)
