Friday's contest between the Washington Nationals (62-73) and the Miami Marlins (67-67) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Nationals coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 1.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (5-4) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 120 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (44.2%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 32 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (581 total), Washington is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule