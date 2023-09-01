Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.
Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
San Diego State Aztecs vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Gonzaga (-6.5)
- Gonzaga Moneyline: -275
- San Diego State Moneyline: +220
- Total: 147.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. East Carolina Pirates
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: East Carolina (-8.5)
- East Carolina Moneyline: -450
- East Tennessee State Moneyline: +320
- Total: 138.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)
- Iowa State Moneyline: -400
- Memphis Moneyline: +310
- Total: 57.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Detroit Mercy Titans vs. IUPUI Jaguars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-1.5)
- IUPUI Moneyline: -125
- Detroit Mercy Moneyline: +105
- Total: 141.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Magic (-1.5)
- Magic Moneyline: -120
- Knicks Moneyline: +100
- Total: 227.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Texas Longhorns
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: LHN
- Spread Favorite: Texas (-14.5)
- Texas Moneyline: -1600
- UNC Greensboro Moneyline: +850
- Total: 143.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-3.5)
- Nuggets Moneyline: -160
- Thunder Moneyline: +135
- Total: 231.5
Tarleton State Texans vs. Loyola Marymount Lions
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Loyola Marymount (-5.5)
- Loyola Marymount Moneyline: -225
- Tarleton State Moneyline: +180
- Total: 134.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Diego Toreros
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: San Diego (-1.5)
- San Diego Moneyline: -125
- Fresno State Moneyline: +105
- Total: 143.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Saint Mary's Gaels
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Moraga, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5)
- Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: -500
- Kent State Moneyline: +340
- Total: 133.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.