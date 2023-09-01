Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Virginia Today
Virginia Cavaliers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-9.5)
- Total: 116.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas State Bobcats vs. James Madison Dukes
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: James Madison (-11.5)
- Total: 148.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Liberty Flames vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Spread Favorite: Alabama (-9.5)
- Total: 154.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. George Mason Patriots
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Fairfax, Virginia
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: George Mason (-20.5)
- Total: 143.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Wake Forest (-3.5)
- Total: 143.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Norfolk, Virginia
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Old Dominion (-3.5)
- Total: 142.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.