If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Games to Bet on Today

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+145)

Capitals (+145) Total: 6

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)

YES, BSOK (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-5.5)

Thunder (-5.5) Thunder Moneyline: -225

-225 Nets Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 233.5

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: BSNO, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)

BSNO, BSSC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-0.5)

Pelicans (-0.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -115

-115 Clippers Moneyline: -105

-105 Total: 229.5

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 76ers (-6.5)

76ers (-6.5) 76ers Moneyline: -250

-250 Knicks Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 227.5

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-BA, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Warriors (-9.5)

Warriors (-9.5) Warriors Moneyline: -450

-450 Pistons Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 240.5

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Pacers Moneyline: -165

-165 Hawks Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 263.5

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Toledo (-12.5)

Toledo (-12.5) Total: 157.5

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Purdue (-9.5)

Purdue (-9.5) Total: 154.5

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, BSFL (Watch on Fubo)

ALT, BSFL (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-10.5)

Nuggets (-10.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -550

-550 Magic Moneyline: +400

+400 Total: 224.5

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT2 (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, MNMT2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Cavaliers Moneyline: -500

-500 Wizards Moneyline: +375

+375 Total: 239.5

