How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Cavaliers Moneyline: -500
- Spurs Moneyline: +360
- Total: 234.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, TSN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Warriors (-2.5)
- Warriors Moneyline: -140
- Raptors Moneyline: +115
- Total: 237.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-2.5)
- Timberwolves Moneyline: -140
- Mavericks Moneyline: +115
- Total: 229.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
SMU Mustangs vs. Memphis Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)
- Packers Moneyline: -155
- Bears Moneyline: +130
- Total: 45
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-7)
- Bengals Moneyline: -350
- Browns Moneyline: +275
- Total: 37
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -175
- Grizzlies Moneyline: +145
- Total: 229.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Manhattan Jaspers vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Hamden, Connecticut
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Quinnipiac (-10.5)
- Total: 150.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)
- Chargers Moneyline: -190
- Chiefs Moneyline: +155
- Total: 35
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Wichita State Shockers vs. Temple Owls
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Temple (-1.5)
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
