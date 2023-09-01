The Connecticut Sun versus the New York Liberty is one of three compelling options on today's WNBA slate.

Today's WNBA Games

The Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings

The Wings take to the home court of the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 11-24

11-24 DAL Record: 19-16

19-16 IND Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th) DAL Stats: 86.5 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.5 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.5 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.1 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 DAL Odds to Win: -241

-241 IND Odds to Win: +193

+193 Total: 168 points

The New York Liberty take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun hit the road the Liberty on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 28-7

28-7 CON Record: 25-11

25-11 NYL Stats: 89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fourth) CON Stats: 83.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8

-8 NYL Odds to Win: -359

-359 CON Odds to Win: +273

+273 Total: 164.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Atlanta Dream

The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 17-19

17-19 ATL Record: 17-19

17-19 MIN Stats: 79.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

79.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th) ATL Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 ATL Odds to Win: -117

-117 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 165.5 points

