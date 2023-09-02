The Hampton Pirates (0-0) and the Grambling Tigers (0-0) meet at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Hampton ranked 25th-worst in scoring offense last season (20 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 60th with 27.1 points allowed per game. Grambling ranked 16th-worst in total offense (300.7 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 78th with 392.1 yards allowed per contest.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on NFL Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hampton vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Harrison, New Jersey

Harrison, New Jersey Venue: Red Bull Arena

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Hampton vs. Grambling Key Statistics (2022)

Hampton Grambling 295.4 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.7 (108th) 336.5 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.1 (67th) 121.3 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152 (63rd) 174.1 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (117th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Hampton Stats Leaders (2022)

Malcolm Mays put up a passing stat line last season of 1,526 yards with a 55.3% completion rate (114-for-206), 15 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and an average of 138.7 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 48 carries for 171 yards and one TD.

Darran Butts churned out 505 rushing yards (45.9 per game) and three touchdowns last season.

Elijah Burris put up 289 yards on 64 carries (26.3 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

Jadakis Bonds picked up 44 receptions for 759 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was targeted 46 times, and averaged 69 yards per game.

Tyler Thompson produced last season, grabbing 19 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game.

Romon Copeland's stat line last season: 227 receiving yards, 14 catches, two touchdowns, on 10 targets.

Grambling Stats Leaders (2022)

Quaterius Hawkins completed 47.1% of his passes to throw for 928 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Maurice Washington racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 53.5 yards per game last season.

Last season Floyd Chalk IV rushed for 380 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Lyndon Rash averaged 47 yards on 2.9 receptions per game and racked up five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Claude Coleman hauled in one touchdown and had 237 receiving yards (21.5 ypg) in 2022.

Noah Bean averaged 14.5 receiving yards per game on 0.8 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Hampton or Grambling gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.