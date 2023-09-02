Liberty vs. Bowling Green Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
In the matchup between the Liberty Flames and Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Flames to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Liberty vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (50)
|Liberty 31, Bowling Green 21
Liberty Betting Info (2022)
- The Flames have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Flames covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- Liberty went winless ATS (0-6) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season.
- Last season, six of Flames games went over the point total.
- The point total average for Liberty games last season was 52.2, 2.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Bowling Green Betting Info (2022)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 27.8% chance to win.
- The Falcons put together a 4-8-1 ATS record last season.
- As 9.5-point underdogs or greater, Bowling Green had two wins ATS (2-1-1) last season.
- A total of seven of Falcons games last season went over the point total.
- Last season, Bowling Green's games resulted in an average scoring total of 51.7, which is 1.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Flames vs. Falcons 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Liberty
|27.5
|24.6
|23.3
|22
|33.2
|27.8
|Bowling Green
|23.5
|32.5
|22.3
|31.7
|25.3
|34.8
