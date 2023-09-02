Liberty vs. Bowling Green: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Liberty Flames (0-0) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Bowling Green matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Liberty vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-9.5)
|50.5
|-350
|+275
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9.5)
|49.5
|-340
|+285
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-9.5)
|49.5
|-385
|+300
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-9.5)
|-
|-333
|+260
|Tipico
|Liberty (-9.5)
|-
|-370
|+290
Liberty vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Liberty won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Flames were favored by 9.5 points or more last season six times and failed to cover in all six.
- Bowling Green compiled a 4-8-1 ATS record last year.
- The Falcons were an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Liberty 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+240
|Bet $100 to win $240
