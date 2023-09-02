The Liberty Flames (0-0) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Bowling Green matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Liberty won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Flames were favored by 9.5 points or more last season six times and failed to cover in all six.

Bowling Green compiled a 4-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Falcons were an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Liberty 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +240 Bet $100 to win $240

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.